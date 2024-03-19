Riverview woman charged in Southgate fatal wrong-way crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A Riverview woman has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash in Southgate that killed a 44-year-old woman and injured four other people.

Alyssa Taylor Usher, 30, has been charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

At 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, Southgate officers responded to Allen Road and Orchard Avenue after receiving a report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found Lillian Caldwell, 44, of Port Huron, unresponsive in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Allen Park woman in the center rear passenger seat, and a 3-year-old Allen Park girl in the driver's side rear passenger seat, suffering from injuries.

In addition, a 52-year-old Port Huron man and a 31-year-old Allen Park man were injured, according to the prosecutor's office.

The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, where Caldwell was pronounced dead later that day.

Usher was allegedly intoxicated and drove southbound in the northbound lane of Allen Road and collided head-on with the victim's vehicle.

"This case is yet another example of the proliferation of violence that occurs when someone is behind the wheel of a car and blatantly fails to follow the rules of the road," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. A car is yet another possible instrumentality of death - especially if one is allegedly not even sober enough to operate it."

Usher was arraigned on Tuesday, March 19, and given a $1 million cash/surety bond. If released, she must wear an alcohol/GPS tether.

Her probable cause conference is scheduled for March 28, and her preliminary examination is scheduled for April 4.