River Rouge man sentenced in dog fighting case

(CBS DETROIT) - A River Rouge man has been sentenced in connection to his engagement in dog fighting.

Kevin Warren, 25, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to counts connected to his involvement in dog fighting.

He also must pay the Michigan Humane Society $1,580.82 in restitution, he cannot own any dogs during his probation, and he was ordered to undergo cognitive behavioral therapy.

"Dog fighting is a cruel and brutal practice that has nothing to do with sport," said Nessel. "In Michigan we are going to prosecute the violent training and fighting of dogs as both the inhumane treatment of animal life that it is as well as the needless and vicious threat to public safety it imposes on our neighborhoods."

In 2020 the Michigan Humane Society received a complaint regarding Kevin Warren and possible dog fighting happening at his home.

In September 2022, authorities searched his residence and they found three dogs with physical injuries that were consistent with dog fighting. In addition, a puppy was seized, but his physical exam was normal due to the fact the puppy was too young to fight.

Authorities also found supplements that would be used to treat wounds.

After searching his Facebook accounts, authorities discovered that Warren had messages dating back to March 2019 that related to breeding and selling dogs for fighting.

The Michigan Humane Society received the complaint and conducted early steps of the investigation, and they partnered with the law enforcement and then the attorney general's office.

"In the 30 years that I have been an investigator, I have never seen anyone receive mandated therapy," said Mark Ramos, Community Resources Manager at the Michigan Humane Society. "Mandated cognitive behavioral therapy is unprecedented and gets to the whole issue because it forces defendants to think through their actions as opposed to probation and fines. This is a huge win for all people, animals and communities."