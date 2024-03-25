Detroit woman high on cannabis jumps out of rideshare on freeway because she thought she was being kidnapped

Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 31-year-old Detroit woman who was high on cannabis jumped out of a rideshare on I-96 Sunday afternoon because she thought the driver was kidnapping her, state police said.

At 4:45 p.m. on March 24, the Detroit Regional Communications Center received calls about a pedestrian-car crash on eastbound I-96 near I-94.

When troopers were headed to the area, they discovered that it was reported as a kidnapping and a woman had jumped out of a vehicle.

Witnesses told police the woman had jumped out of a black car that was traveling in the left lane of I-96.

While investigating, a rideshare driver called and reported that a woman had jumped out of his car after saying she didn't like the route he was taking to get to Downtown Detroit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was most recently listed in stable condition.

Authorities interviewed the woman and learned she was under the influence of cannabis and got anxious when she saw the freeway sign that said Port Huron. She told police she panicked because she thought the driver wasn't taking her to her destination.

"This woman was very lucky she wasn't seriously hurt during this incident," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "The investigation will be closed as unfounded and she is being turned over to her family."