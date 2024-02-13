Metro Detroit rideshare driver speaks out ahead of strike on Valentines Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Rideshare app drivers are planning a Valentine's Day strike at 10 major airports across the U.S., and it's because of low pay.

A group called "Justice for App Workers" organized the strike urging rideshare app workers not to pick up customers from the airport on Wednesday.

Steve Carrol has been driving for Lyft for the past five years and in that time, he's earned a five-star rating, excellent reviews, and nearly $4,000 rides, but said that is still not enough to make enough tips to make a living.

"I can go sometimes, 3 or 4 days and not get a tip, and sometimes 15 rides a day, and no tip and that goes on a lot," Carroll said.

Carroll and many other rideshare app drivers have been forced to find second jobs due to tips decreasing over the years, along with rising fuel costs. Therefore, he said he understands why the movement to strike is gaining traction.

"I am not surprised at all," Carroll said.

Detroit Metro Airport was not included in the list of ten airports; however, a spokesperson for "Justice for App Workers" told CBS News Detroit they are encouraging drivers in all states to avoid picking up customers from all airports.

Uber responded by saying they did not believe the strike would have an impact on business.

Meanwhile, Carroll is hoping the rideshare companies can figure out a way for drivers to make more money.

'That would help a lot if they did ante up a little more. I've been doing this for about five years now. I don't think I've gotten a raise for anything in that five years," Carroll said.