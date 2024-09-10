Reward raised to $20,000 for tips after 20-year-old killed in Detroit drive-by shooting

Trump and Harris' first presidential debate, false lockdown at Detroit-area school and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A cash reward has increased to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the July murder of a 20-year-old in Detroit.

At 1:19 p.m. on July 18, Trevion Ward was in front of a house in the 19900 block of Omira St. when the incident happened.

A blue sedan drove by as it was traveling southbound and fired several shots, striking Ward multiple times. Emergency medical services arrived and tried to render aid, but Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Detroit Police Department is still searching for the suspect wanted in connection to this crime.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website.

All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when the tipster's information leads to an arrest.