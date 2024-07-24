Watch CBS News
20-year-old man killed in Detroit drive-by shooting; police searching for suspect

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are seeking tips after a 20-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting last week. 

Trevion Ward Detroit Police Department

The incident happened at 1:19 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, in the 19900 block of Omira St. 

A suspect in a blue sedan was traveling southbound on Omira when they fired several shots at 20-year-old Trevion Ward. 

Emergency medical services arrived at the scene and attempted to render aid, but Ward died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward. The case number: 2407180244 must be included in your tip. 

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

