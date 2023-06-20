$2,500 reward offered for information on death of 31-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - A $2,500 reward is offered for information on the death of 31-year-old Marcus Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed on Dec. 13, 2021. According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Jackson was found in a vacant field near the 3600 block of S. Beatrice Street in Southwest Detroit.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.