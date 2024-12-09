Major revitalization project set to begin in downtown Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — After years of planning and several delays, a major revitalization project is set to begin in downtown Mount Clemens.

Local business owners on Cherry Street said they are excited about the plans.

"I love all the energy, it's all positive," said Daniel Nevin, the owner of Nevin Jewelers.

Nevin first moved into his location nearly 40 years ago; in fact, he was the very first tenant of the strip mall located on Cherry Street near New Street. Needless to say, he has endured some tough times over the years.

"I've survived by being flexible, that's the way to do it," Nevin said.

Nevin said he's thrilled the city has finalized plans to move forward with the multi-million dollar revitalization.

"The town needs another little kickstart and I think this is what we've been waiting for," Nevin said.

"I am very much in support of the efforts that are going on," said Monika Rittner, the owner of Discover Center of Macomb.

The Discover Center is the first hands-on STEAM center for kids in Macomb County.

Rittner said she understands the project can cause some disturbance to business operations, but she believes it will all be worth it.

"It will be difficult for the businesses while the infrastructure repairs are going on, but it's an investment in time that we are more than willing to make here at the Discovery Center," Rittner said.

"We consider this a transformative project," said Laura Kropp, the Mayor of Mount Clemens.

Kropp said the nearly $6 million project also gives an opportunity for the city to address infrastructure issues.

"So this is a unique opportunity for us to address underwound infrastructure issues, like water mains and sewer lines, and we also had some flooding issues in our Cherry St. Mall, which is a big part of the project," Kropp said.

Cherry Street will receive new streetscapes. Renderings provided by the Engineering firm Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick, also showed the addition of a large flat fountain and a grand new entrance sign to the downtown area.

Kropp also praised the individuals who helped secure funding for the project.

"The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is lending $813,000 towards the project and Congressman John James was generous and able to get us $3.5 million in federal funding," Kropp said.

The city is expected to break ground on the revitalization project in February 2025.

"With this new plan, I am just hoping it's going to do the trick," Nevin said.