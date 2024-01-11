Resolutions, consistency and accountability in the gym

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - We're nearly two weeks into the new year. Are you sticking with your resolutions? Did you make one in the first place? Maybe a better diet, less screen time, or even some consistency in the gym?

"There's mornings we all struggle. But, we know that there's two other people that are waiting for us to come and pick them up, so it's nice to have somebody like that because I don't know if I would've made it without them," said Jessica Dimoski, a Chesterfield resident at 5:30 a.m. while driving to her gym.

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster caught up with Dimoski and her friends, Carrie Abbate and Jessica Elliott, whose resolutions started far before the new year.

"If one of us says, 'Hey, I'm not going to come.' Why? What's going on? Like if you just come, you'll feel better. I know for me, and we've discussed it, if I don't get up and go to the gym, like my whole day is ruined. It's just off. Like, we kind of have this routine and hold each other accountable," said Elliott.

Their trainer at Fit Body Bootcamp, Sue Johnson, says she's not so much for resolutions but consistency.

"I'm not a big resolution person. I'm more of a day-to-day, make daily goals, so your daily goals would be coming to the gym. After that next day, I'm coming to the gym, so I'm more about the new year, about making goals daily, not a year in advance," says Johnson.

"It's not so much a resolution. Just a lifestyle change, like what do you want your day to look like every day," says Dimoski.