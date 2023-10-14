Residents want better communication from city after Oak Park teens shot

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Some residents in the Oak Park community said they are disappointed in what they considered to be a lack of communication after two teens were shot last week.

"And here we have two African-American students who were shot right across the street from the police station, and no one has been arrested," said Crystal Bailey, a mental health expert and an Oak Park resident.

Bailey is a community activist and said she is very concerned about the lack of information released by the city administration and police regarding the shooting that left two teens hospitalized.

"The community hasn't gotten any information from the city, by text message, by email, and this is an outrage, and we want better communication," Bailey said.

Oak Park school board trustee Dawn Corporan said she agrees communication needs to improve especially considering no arrests have been made and a shooter is still on the loose. She also said she is thankful those students are expected to be OK..

"They are recovering, both students are recovering," Corporan said.

Oak Park Public Safety said the two students are expected to survive, but no suspects have been identified. The shooting happened last week at Oak Park High School's homecoming football game.

Bailey said she wanted to meet with residents, other community activists, and school officials to help the community be informed and said the city needs to be better.

"We just want our elected officials from the city of Oak Park and our city leaders too to let us know when something like this is happening right here in our community," Bailey said.