Residents in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood protest living conditions

(CBS DETROIT) – Some people in Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood are fed up with their living conditions.

They claim their apartments have broken windows, no heat, and security concerns and their landlord reportedly isn't fixing anything.

On Friday, residents protested at the offices of GMS, the property management company for Arizona-based Urban Communities.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

Demonstrators say Urban Communities-owned properties have racked up over 200 violation tickets.

"So we can hold them accountable and make them either fix these properties or give them up to somebody who's really going to fix them up and do right by these tenants. Because if you're not, we do not want you in the city. We do not want you in our district if you're going to leave our residents like this," said Juwan Outlaw, community relations manager with Office of Council Member Angela Whitfield-Calloway.

Urban Communities have not yet responded to CBS News Detroit's request for comment by the time this article was published.