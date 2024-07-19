Residents file lawsuit over Northville Downs construction

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A group of Northville residents has filed a lawsuit alleging that the demolition of Northville Downs has caused "irreparable harm to the neighbors" following an oil spill.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the Wayne County Circuit Court against the city, Hunter Pasteur Northville LLC and Toll Northwest V Corporation.

The city confirmed that the demolition of a building on the Downs development property resulted in the release of motor oil and kerosene leaking into storm drains following water runoff into Rouge River. In response, residents are requesting that the court halt further demolition until measures are in place to "protect the health and safety of residents," according to a news release.

The residents have also requested a jury trial on the issue.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies failed to protect the storm drains from the spill during construction and caused contaminated dust to drift into surrounding neighborhoods. The residents said the dust has resulted in neighbors having breathing issues.

"All we want to do is keep the hazardous dust on the hazardous site til it's done," Ed Brazen told CBS News Detroit. Brazen is one of the residents who joined in the lawsuit.

He and others allege that toxins like mold and lead are getting into the air as the teardown continues.

They also allege that the city ignored the resident's concerns during city council and planning commission meetings.

"Residents on River Street over there have been sickened by the dust, and so it's really concerning that our leaders of our city who took an oath to serve and protect us are completely ignoring us," said Jeff Snyder, who spearheaded the lawsuit.

Northville Downs race track officially closed in February 2024 after 80 years in operation. To transform the site, the multi-million dollar project scored a redevelopment grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The project is slated to take a few years until completion.