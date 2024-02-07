Residents displaced after fire​ erupts at Arbor One Apartments in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - No one was hurt after a fire at Arbor One Apartments in the 700 block of West Clark, Ypsilanti city officials said.

The fire erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday, causing significant damage to one building.

Due to the fire, DTE had to cut power, displacing residents of 24 units, city officials said.

According to officials, public safety departments will follow up with residents to assist in providing services for those displaced.

American Red Cross volunteers are assisting displaced residents and are expected to set up a shelter at the Eagle Crest Conference Center for those impacted. Residents can call 1-800-RED CROSS for further information.