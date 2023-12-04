Resident participation meeting taking place Tuesday to discuss Ann Arbor development

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 17-story development could be on the way in downtown Ann Arbor.

On Tuesday night, a resident participation meeting will take place at the Ann Arbor District Library to discuss the development at 1208 South University.

Pinball Pete's could be a casualty in the possible mixed-use residential and retail tower.

"It was kind of a shock when all of this came about. We had no notice from the landlord or the developer and the next thing you know, the 17-story high rise that was going to come in and basically take our space and possibly put us out of business," says Pinball Pete's president Ted Arnold ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

In a statement from the developer, Landmark Properties says:

"As with any redevelopment project, it takes time, and right now we're only at the beginning of a multi-year process. We don't have all the answers yet. For example, we know Ann Arbor loves Pinball Pete's, and we are devoted to keeping it in the city. We are in conversation with the owner and landlord to find a solution that supports Pinball Pete's continued success, either in its current location or elsewhere in Ann Arbor. In an effort to create transparency about the process, we wanted to share this information now, and we look forward to sharing additional details as the project progresses. As we refine plans and architecture, we promise to work closely with the city and the community to create a space that's sustainable, walkable and enjoyable for all. For any inquiries related to the project, please email questions@galleriamalldevelopment.com."

"It beats video games, it beats cards. It's one of the greatest things there is," said one pinball fanatic who spoke with CBS News Detroit at Pinball Pete's on Monday night.

"It's been here for students for generations, and I'd like to see it be here for my grandkids here someday. God willing," the pinball player said.

Arnold says community members have been behind him and his business, prompting an overwhelming amount of support. It's even caused the creation of a website called savepetes.com.

"Hopefully people just come out and rally behind us. They did during covid and you know, we made it through that. And that was, I thought hard enough, but here we go again," Arnold said.

Tuesday night's resident participation meeting, hosted by Bonner Advisory Group, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Ann Arbor District Library, 343 S. Fifth Ave., Ann Arbor, in the Multi-Purpose Room.