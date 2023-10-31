Repeat sex offender sentenced to 27 years for assaulting child in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man who is a repeated sex offender is sentenced to 27 and a half years, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Justin Lee Sloothaak, 32, of Holland, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child. Federal investigators say Sloothaak assaulted a child in 2022 in West Michigan.

According to a press release, he filmed the assault and "included the video in his collection of other pornographic videos featuring children." Sloothaak was on parole at the time after he sexually assaulted another child in 2015.

"The sexual exploitation of children is inexcusable and intolerable," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "Sexual predators who commit heinous crimes against children inflict lifelong damage in the lives of their young victims. My office is committed to working with law enforcement partners to ensure that sex offenders who assault our children are held fully accountable."