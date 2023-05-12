Renovations underway on Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - Several buildings on Belle Isle are getting a much-needed facelift, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working hard to ensure these improvements last for many years to come.

"It's construction season here on Belle Isle just like the rest of Michigan," Amanda Treadwell, urban area field planner for DNR Parks and Recreation.

Construction has been a long time coming.

Treadwell says the projects underway are just the tip of the iceberg because Belle Isle is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.

"A lot of these repairs have been on our list for quite some time. Belle Isle, our to-do list is about $200,000,000 long," Treadwell said.

Aside from the west lane of the MacArthur Bridge, there are two big projects underway. The casino is getting a new roof and interior updates, and construction under a $10,000,000 contract has also started to restore the conservatory's dome.

"They're heavy lifts, both the conservatory work and the casino work are funded by ARPA," Treadwell said.

ARPA is the American Recovery Plan Act. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill was signed into law in 2021 to help speed recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recession, and it's now benefiting Belle Isle.

"We're also right now working on a mobility study to improve multimodal access to the park," Treadwell said.

An effort that will ensure the safety of bikers and pedestrians, but while all this progress is being made in the park, Treadwell says she has one ask of everyone who visits.

"Please be patient as we work to improve the park for your benefit," she said.