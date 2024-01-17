Detroit mourns beloved bishop whose legacy of love and service lives on

(CBS DETROIT) – Hundreds of Detroiters honored a beloved bishop on the city's east side who died suddenly but made an everlasting impact on his community.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

The founder of Divine Restoration Ministries, Reverend James Richard Evans Sr, died on Jan. 3.

Faith leaders from across the country paid their final respects at The Fountain of Truth Christian Center on Wednesday, where the bishop's congregation held a celebration of life.

"We didn't feel like he was just our faith leader. We felt like he was like our dad," said Tia Regular, a minister at Divine Restoration Ministries.

Bishop Evans spent a better part of his 53 years devoted to his community, family and faith.

"He believed in us doing things with the spirit of excellence, and that excellence couldn't be suggested; it had to be it was demanded," Kozette Ellington with Divine Restoration Ministries said.

That spirit changed countless lives across Metro Detroit.

"One of his visions was to have "Restoration House Community Center", which provided emergency food, clothing, and shelter for people. It ended up branching out being in a total of three different counties at one time," Ellington said.

Then, during the pandemic, his ministry began a Thanksgiving tradition with "1,000 Souls Fed."

"He was adamant about showing people respect, showing people dignity, showing people love," Regular said.

In continuing the bishop's mission. His congregation plans to expand its program this upcoming Thanksgiving from feeding 1,000 people to serving 1,000 families.

"The ministry is going to continue because his legacy has to continue. He gave instructions. He laid out the plan, and so now we just have to walk it out," Ellington said.