Redford woman to face trial in embezzlement case

REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Redford woman accused of embezzling about $176,653 has been bound over to circuit court.

Kendra Marie Lewis, 42, was bound over to the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of filing a fraudulent tax return, a five-year felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

In addition, she was charged as a habitual offender, third offense, due to her criminal record. Officials did not give any further information regarding her criminal history.

Allegedly, Lewis embezzled about $176,653 in 2020 and 2021 while she was working as the office manager at Big Ike's Roofing Co. located in Whitmore Lake.

According to the attorney general's office, she allegedly wrote checks to herself and recorded them in the business checkbook ledger as being payable to a variety of business vendors for fewer amounts.

"Theft, especially that which targets our state's small businesses, causes harm to individual proprietors and drives up prices for all the community's residents," Nessel said. "I will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the law."

Following her preliminary examination, Lewis' bond was modified from a $5,000 personal recognizance bond to a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

Lewis' pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 27.