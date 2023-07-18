Redford woman fatally shot in parking lot of Livonia party store

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Redford woman was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a Livonia party store overnight after the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument.

Livonia officers were dispatched to 13820 Merriman Road after receiving a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman from Redford dead from gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the victim and a 24-year-old woman from Detroit got into a verbal argument inside the store. The argument continued once they exited the store, and the suspect shot the victim.

Police say an acquaintance of the victim, a 25-year-old from Detroit, returned fire, striking the suspect and the person she was with, a 25-year-old man from Warren.

The Detroit man who returned fire had an expired CPL and was taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect and her acquaintance were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and released.

The guns were recovered. Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are withholding the names of the individuals involved at this time.