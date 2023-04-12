Redford Township woman killed in pedestrian crash

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 74-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in Redford Township on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, on Beech Daly near 7 Mile Road in Redford Township.

Officers responded to the area on reports of the pedestrian crash and discovered the victim was crossing Beech Daly in the crosswalk north of 7 Mile Road when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills in critical condition but died from the injuries she sustained.

The driver who struck the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say they do not believe alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Redford Township Police Department Traffic Bureau at 313-387-2560.