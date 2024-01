REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Redford Township Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Kennedy Bowden was last seen near Plymouth and Schaefer in Detroit on Jan. 1.

Bowden is described by police as 5 feet and 1 inch tall, Black, weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-387-2500.