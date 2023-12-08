Redford Township police search for missing 15-year-old boy

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Redford Township are seeking the public's help in locating 15-year-old Miles Murphy.

Police say the teen was last seen in the area of Lexington and Seven Mile Road. The teen suffers from seizures and has not taken his medication.

Police say he has made suicidal statements and is believed not to be armed with any weapon.

The teen is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, gray sweats and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call Redford Township police at 313-387-2500.