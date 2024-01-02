Redford police searching for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Police Department is searching for an 84-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say Gerald Boley was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the area of 5 Mile Road and Beech Daly.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, blue-checked flannel coat and tan pants. Boley is also described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

In addition, police say he has dementia and suffers from other health problems.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford police at 313-387-2500.