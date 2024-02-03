Redford Township police ask for public's help in finding "at risk" man

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing "at risk" man.

Trayden Davis, 18, was last seen in the area of 6 Mile and Beech Daly on Feb. 3 around 4 p.m., police said. He was last seen wearing only underwear, according to authorities.

Redford Township Police Department

He is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 313-387-2500.