Redford Township police ask for public's help in finding "at risk" man

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing "at risk" man.

Trayden Davis, 18, was last seen in the area of 6 Mile and Beech Daly on Feb. 3 around 4 p.m., police said. He was last seen wearing only underwear, according to authorities. 

He is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes. 

Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 313-387-2500.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 7:27 PM EST

