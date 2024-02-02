Redford Township man convicted of shooting two men, Attorney General Dana Nessel says

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Maurice Crisp, 43, of Redford Township, was found guilty of six felonies for the 2021 shooting of two men, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Crisp shot and killed his neighbor in the Warwick Village mobile home park in Redford Township following a confrontation, Nessel said. Crip then shot a witness in the back of the head who survived.

"These were senseless and brutal crimes that took one life and changed the course of another," Nessel said. "I am appreciative of the prosecutors in my office for taking these significant charges to trial, and I'm especially thankful for this jury, whose verdicts will bring justice and accountability."

Crisp was charged and convicted of:

one count of first-degree murder

one count of assault with intent to murder

one count of felon in possession of a firearm

three counts of felony firearm

Crisp's then-girlfriend and co-defendant Amy Morgan, 43, of Redford Township, pled guilty in January to accessory after the fact to a felony, for helping Crisp hide in the aftermath of the shooting, Nessel said. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 6.

Crisp previously pled guilty to second-degree murder and felony firearm in 2003 and was sentenced in November of that year to 15-30 years' incarceration, before being paroled in July of 2020, Nessel said.

At the time of the 2021 murder, Crisp was still on parole for these convictions, the attorney general's office said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16.