Redford schools offering clean clothes, essential foods with new program

(CBS DETROIT) — According to Feeding America, 74% of low-income families who can't afford household necessities will skip doing laundry.

This can lead to low confidence in children, skipping school and damaging their overall success.

That's why the Redford Union School District recently launched laundry services for families.

Inside Beech Elementary School, past the lockers and classrooms, is a large space known as the "Fresh Den."

"The Fresh Den is an opportunity for our families to help remove barriers," Melissa Nickel, principal at Beech Elementary School said.

Along with laundry services, the program offers food pantries across the district.

The program is funded by donations from the community.

"Our goal is to eliminate the stock that we have here and just continue to rotate through as many donations as possible, we would love you to drop them off at the school," Nickel said.

Personal Hygiene products are also available.

"Students who have clean clothes and access to food and hygiene needs are more apt to come to school then those that don't. You know, their bullying rates go down. Culture, climate builds, and social relationships build," Jessica Miller, coordinator of social emotional learning for the district said.

A month ago, washers and dryers were added to every school building in the district thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan.

"They can drop [clothes] off, we wash and fold and get them ready for them, and then we return them so that they are ready to go within two days," Nickel said.

According to the school leaders, about 8% of the district's population is in foster care or homeless.

"Every single person that I've ever met in my life has, at one point in time, needed something, right? Some support or some help, and they don't tell you they need that unless you have a relationship with them," Nickel said.

The school district and community have worked together to bridge that gap.

"There's trust there so that we can see that need and help fill that need without parents feeling like we're judging them or telling them they're not good enough, because we believe they're amazing," Nickel said.

Plans are in the works to expand services by adding more laundry units in the future.

"So that families can come and maybe wash more than two loads at a time, you know, during a designated time," Miller said.

The school district needs donations. For those who would like to help, the district needs the following items:

Clothing

Socks

Underwear

Under clothing

Gloves

Winter hats

Food

Pasta sauce

Noodles

All-inclusive macaroni and cheese

canned fruits and vegetables

Ramen

Granola bars

Peanut butter

Jelly

Crackers

Grocery gift cards

Hygiene products