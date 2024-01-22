Redford police searching for missing 82-year-old woman with dementia

(CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a missing 82-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen Monday morning.

Irene Klaver was last seen near 11901 Dixie St. in Redford Township at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 22.

Police say Klaver drives a brown Ford F-150 with the Michigan plate ECG6880.

She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing jeans and a burgundy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2500.

The Redford Township Police Department did not provide a photo of Klaver.