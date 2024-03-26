Redford Township police searching for man accused of exposing self at children's clothing store

(CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself at a children's clothing store earlier this month.

On Sunday, March 17, a man entered the Kids for Less clothing store in the Redford Oaks shopping center at 25493 Grand River Ave.

Police say the suspect was pretending to shop for clothing but was seen following customers around while touching himself. He left the store quickly after a customer saw him.

He is described as a Black man in his mid-20s, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 lbs. with his hair in medium-length braids.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford Township Detective French at efrench@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2579.