Watch CBS News
Local News

Redford Township police searching for man accused of exposing self at children's clothing store

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories
Supreme Court to hear abortion pill case, FEMA relief deadline and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they work to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself at a children's clothing store earlier this month. 

On Sunday, March 17, a man entered the Kids for Less clothing store in the Redford Oaks shopping center at 25493 Grand River Ave.

Police say the suspect was pretending to shop for clothing but was seen following customers around while touching himself. He left the store quickly after a customer saw him.

He is described as a Black man in his mid-20s, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 lbs. with his hair in medium-length braids. 

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Redford Township Detective French at efrench@redfordpd.org or 313-387-2579.

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on March 26, 2024 / 1:03 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.