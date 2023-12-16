Missing 9-year-old boy found, Redford police say
REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Police Department said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found.
Carl Smith Jr., was last seen in the area of Leverne and Glendale around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said.
Smith was wearing green pants and a blue shirt.
He is described by police as 5 foot and 1 inch tall, 90 pounds, and Black.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-387-2551.
