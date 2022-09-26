Watch CBS News
Local News

Redford man killed after crashing car, striking bridge embankment on I-75 at 8 Mile Road

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Redford man died Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a bridge embankment on I-75 in Detroit.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, Michigan State Police were dispatched to northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the man was speeding in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway to the right, and crashed into a bridge embankment.

MSP say that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Northbound I-75 was closed as police investigated the incident.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 10:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.