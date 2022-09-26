Redford man killed after crashing car, striking bridge embankment on I-75 at 8 Mile Road

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old Redford man died Sunday morning after crashing his vehicle into a bridge embankment on I-75 in Detroit.

At about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, Michigan State Police were dispatched to northbound I-75 at 8 Mile Road for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the man was speeding in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway to the right, and crashed into a bridge embankment.

MSP say that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound I-75 was closed as police investigated the incident.