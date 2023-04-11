Redford man arraigned after pretending to be employee at Dearborn Walmart in attempt to flee police

Jaylen Enoch Ali Michigan State Police

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Redford man has been arraigned after leading police on a chase through Wayne County before running into a Walmart store in Dearborn where he pretended to be an employee.

Jaylen Enoch Ali, 20, has been arraigned on the charges of third-degree fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, possession of a stolen car, possession of a master key and assaulting, resisting and obstructing police.

He was arraigned on April 10 and was given a $5,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court again on April 18.

At about 9:35 p.m. on April 7, an MSP helicopter (Trooper 2) was on patrol and discovered a black Dodge Charger driving recklessly at a high speed on freeways and surface streets.

A trooper observed the suspect vehicle but could not conduct a traffic stop. A sergeant attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and no pursuit occurred.

According to state police, Trooper 2 followed the suspect vehicle for about 45 minutes across Wayne County roads. When the vehicle slowed due to traffic, a sergeant got the vehicle's license plate and discovered it was a stolen vehicle.

While on patrol over the district, MSP Aviation (Trooper 2) observed a black in color Dodge Charger driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on the freeways and on surface streets.

Troopers 2 followed the suspect until he parked in the parking lot at a Walmart store in Dearborn. He ran into the store and tried to disguise himself as an employee.

State police found the suspect in a back stockroom, and he ran through the store. Troopers stopped him near the store's front door and took him into custody.

"This suspect pretty much checked all the boxes for what we have been seeing lately," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw, Public Information Officer. "Reckless driving, failing to stop for police and having a stolen car. But again you can't outrun a helicopter, so now he is in jail."