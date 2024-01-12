Redeeming Lives: Returning citizens helping Detroit's blight to beauty program

(CBS DETROIT) - As the Packard plant continues to come down on Detroit's east side, a portion of it is getting saved for redevelopment, and a special group of workers is helping with those efforts.

About a year and a half ago, Desean Wyatt was searching for jobs, but being one of the 215,000 Detroiters with a criminal record, finding one wasn't easy, that is, until a friend connected him with the City of Detroit's Construction and Demolition Department.

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

He says being on the field crew that installs clear boards on vacant houses and commercial properties like the former Packard plant has given him stability, focus, and some happiness in his life.

"I really enjoyed being able to give back in some kind of way, working on places like this," Wyatt said.

As of last spring, the city of Detroit has hired nearly 100 returning citizens across several departments.

"We increased our intentional hiring and training of returning citizens to ensure that our residents that were coming back home had opportunities to be successful. And so, we've been completely committed to that effort," said LaJuan Counts, Director of the City of Detroit Construction and Demolition Department.

Elliott Montgomery, 23, is another returning citizen who was hired just two months ago.

"You know, just rejoining the community all over again, you know, from being to where I came from, you know, just basically feel accepted, to be a part of a team," Montgomery said.

Besides hiring returning citizens, the City of Detroit does have a program to help residents expunge their criminal convictions.