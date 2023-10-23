Red Wings take winning streak into home matchup with the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (1-4-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (5-1, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

The Detroit Red Wings come into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken as winners of five straight games.

Detroit went 35-37-10 overall and 19-17-5 in home games a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.1% (57 total power-play goals).

Seattle had a 46-28-8 record overall and a 30-15-4 record in road games last season. The Kraken scored 289 total goals last season (48 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals).

INJURIES

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (lower body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Carter Mazur: out (lower body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (lw andre burakovsky suffered an undisclosed injury in the 10/21 game vs the new york rangers.).

