Red Wings surprise students at Chrysler Elementary in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Students at Chrysler Elementary School in Detroit on Wednesday got quite the surprise by several stars from the Detroit Red Wings.

As part of the "Street Hockey in The D: At School" program, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was joined by Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider in surprising students by playing floor hockey with them and providing hands-on instruction.

"It's pretty amazing," Larkin said. "You know, the smiles and the knowledge they have about hockey is just awesome. They're just kids, and they should be active. Why not play hockey?"

The program is part of Learn, Play, Score, that runs through Friday, Feb. 10. It's made possible by $1 million investment by the Red Wings the Detroit Red Wings Foundation and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund that is aimed at expanding access to hockey in Detroit.

"Today is such a special experience, not only for the kids here at Chrysler but for tens of thousands students across the city," said Kevin Brown, Red Wings Director of Community Impact. "As we roll out our Street Hockey in The D: At School program with DPSCD, it's an opportunity for kids to dream big through the power of hockey."

Since Jan. 30, more than 34,000 DPSCD students have participated in "Street Hockey in The D: At School."