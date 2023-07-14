Red Wings resign defenseman Wyatt Newpower to 1-year contract
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Red Wings announced Friday it resigned defenseman Wyatt Newpower to a one-year, two-way contract.
The 25-year-old, standing at 6 feet 3 inches tall, played with the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins for the 2022-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the league's Cleveland Monsters 2020-21, according to a press release.
With the Griffins, the Minnesota native recorded seven points and 68 penalty minutes in 59 games in the 2022-23 season and 10 points, 54 penalty minutes in 55 contests in the 2021-22 season.
In the league, Newpower totaled 27 points, a plus-six rating and 136 penalty minutes in 138 minutes between the Griffins and Monsters.
