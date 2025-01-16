Red Wings' NHL Stadium Series jerseys pay tribute to city's auto industry, hockey culture

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Red Wings will pay tribute to the city's automotive industry and hockey culture with their 2025 NHL Stadium Series uniforms.

On Thursday, the Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets unveiled their 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series uniforms they'll each don in their March 1 meeting.

Mike Mulholland

Detroit's uniforms feature several nods to the auto industry, including a front crest "Detroit" script, reminiscent of automotive insignias, racing stripes on helmets, socks and sleeves as well as an oversized winged wheel on each side of a player's helmet.

Detroit's jerseys include Hockeytown" written on player pants and a hem loop label of the team's mascot, Al the Octopus.

The Blue Jackets' uniforms honor the history of Ohio and Columbus and are inspired by uniforms worn by the Union Army.

Fanatics

Both sets of uniforms include a "2025 NHL Stadium Series" designation, with the Stadium Series crest on the right shoulder.

The NHL's 43rd regular-season outdoor game will be played at Ohio Stadium on March 1. It's the first outdoor game for the Red Wings since a 5-4 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL Centennial Classic played on Jan. 1, 2017, at BMO Field in Toronto. Detroit hosted a Winter Classic game against the Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Jan. 1, 2014.