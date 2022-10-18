Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.
The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.
Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.