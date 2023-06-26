Record-breaking travel expected in Michigan during July 4th weekend, according to AAA

(CBS DETROIT) - AAA expects Michigan residents to travel in record-breaking volumes during the July 4th weekend.

More than 1.7 million Michigan residents are expected to go on a trip of 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30, and Tuesday, July 4, according to AAA.

This means 76,000 more travelers are expected during this time compared to the previous record set last year.

In addition, AAA says new national records are also forecasted for traveling during this time. About 50.7 million Americans are expected to travel during the July 4th weekend. This would be 2.1 million more than in 2022.

"Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Michigan residents are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions."

According to AAA, nearly 85% of travelers will drive to their destinations during the holiday weekend. In Michigan, almost 1.6 million travelers are expected to go on a road trip, and about 43.2 million Americans are expected to drive over the holiday weekend.

About 71,272 Michiganders are expected to fly this year, and about 101,121 Michiganders are expected to travel via bus, cruise or train.

Residents are reminded to account for more traffic due to the record-breaking number of people expected to travel. The average travel time is expected to be 30% longer, especially near metro areas, beaches and attractions.

In addition, June 30 is expected to be the busiest day on the roads, according to INRIX transportation data. According to this data, drivers are encouraged to leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid sitting in traffic.