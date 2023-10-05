Reckless driver in stolen vehicle found with police vest, gun after fleeing state police in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A man was arrested early Thursday after he was caught driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle, fled authorities, and was found with a police vest and gun, state police said.

At about 12:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, troopers tried to stop a driver in a Dodge Durango for reckless driving.

The suspect driver fled, and troopers didn't pursue as its helicopter, Trooper 2, was overhead.

Trooper 2 followed the Durango through Detroit and partially into Oakland County. The vehicle came to a stop near Eureka and Lantz streets, and the suspect ran away.

The helicopter guided troopers on the ground to the suspect, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect had been seen on video holding a bag while he was running, and when Trooper 2 guided troopers on the ground to the location, they found a Glock with a Glock switch and an extended magazine.

In addition, the suspect was wearing a police vest when he was found, and while investigating, troopers discovered the vehicle involved was stolen.

"We have a lot of questions about the police vest, the gun, and the stolen vehicle and what the suspect was planning," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "Another great job by Trooper 2 and Metro South troops to get a dangerous suspect off our streets."