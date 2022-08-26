Rapper Icewear Vezzo hosts back-to-school giveback

(CBS DETROIT) - Getting kids ready to go back to school comes with many responsibilities.

From getting new clothes, to making sure they have the supplies, the costs can add up fast.

"As a parent, I'm pretty sure I've been one of those, you know when my kids was in school, well, I gotta get school clothes. I gotta get they haircut. I gotta do this, I gotta do that," said Midlred Smith.

"But because of everybody, now a lot of parents don't have to worry about doing that."

Rapper Icewear Vezzo teamed up with Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, local businesses, and community organizations to help parents get their kids off to a successful start.

"You need that to know that there's somebody who's looking out for you," Smith said.

"Who's not just worrying about themselves. Who's looking out for you too. We all need somebody to look out for us so, and I hope that Vezzo learned some of that from me (laughs)!"

The location, O'brien Park on Detroit's Eastside.

It's in the neighborhood where Vezzo's mother says the rapper grew up… and now he's using his influence to give back to the community.

"He went to school in this area. We lived right there on Sanford for years, so, this is his community," Smith said.

"Never forget where you came from."

Kids enjoyed free shoes, backpacks, haircuts and hairstyles.

Organizers say it's important to send kids off with not only the supplies they need… but it's also just as important to get them started with confidence.

"Just send the kids back to school with a smile on their face," Smith said.

"Let the parents know they don't have to worry about bookbags, getting shoes, getting the kids haircut and braided. So, it was just time. It was long overdue."