Legendary bassist Ralphe Armstrong speaks on music career, book dedicated to Aretha Franklin

(CBS DETROIT) - From Aretha Franklin to Stevie Wonder, Funk Brothers and countless others, bassist Ralphe Armstrong has played with some of the greatest Motown musicians of all time.

After graduating from Cass Tech High School in 1973, he landed his first official gig at 17 years old. Today, he continues to play across Detroit and teaches at Cass Tech and the University of Michigan.

He also has a book that talks about working with Aretha Franklin.

