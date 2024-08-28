Watch CBS News
Railroad crossing gates stuck in down position in Plymouth

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in a Detroit-area suburb are alerting residents to avoid a roadway because the railroad crossing gates are stuck in the down position. 

Drivers are advised to avoid Beck Road near M-14 due to the railroad gates being stuck. 

Police say the Railroad Company is aware of the issue, so there is no need to dial 911 or the dispatch number to report it. Drivers are encouraged to use Sheldon Road and other alternate routes. 

Updates will be provided when they are available. No other information has been provided at this time. 

