Purdue hosts Michigan following Zach Edey's 30-point game

Michigan Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE

No. 2 Purdue takes on the Michigan Wolverines after Zach Edey scored 30 points in Purdue's 84-70 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-0 at home. Purdue ranks eighth in college basketball with 18.8 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 7.2.

The Wolverines are 2-5 in Big Ten play. Michigan averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Purdue averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Michigan allows. Michigan scores 9.9 more points per game (79.3) than Purdue allows (69.4).

The Boilermakers and Wolverines square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Smith is averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Boilermakers. Edey is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Dug McDaniel is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 85.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.