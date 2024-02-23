Puppies receive first aid after rescued from Detroit fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Two puppies received first aid after being rescued from a fire earlier this week.

Detroit Fire Department crews from Engine 44, Engine 40, and Squad 5 pulled the puppies from a fire early Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The firefighters administered aid to the puppies, and one of them needed to receive oxygen therapy. A crew from Medic 18 was there to assist.

Both of the puppies were then taken to a 24-hour vet to be treated for their injuries.