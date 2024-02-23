Watch CBS News
Local News

Puppies receive first aid after rescued from Detroit fire

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 23, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 23, 2024 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - Two puppies received first aid after being rescued from a fire earlier this week.

Detroit Fire Department crews from Engine 44, Engine 40, and Squad 5 pulled the puppies from a fire early Wednesday, Feb. 21. 

The firefighters administered aid to the puppies, and one of them needed to receive oxygen therapy. A crew from Medic 18 was there to assist. 

Both of the puppies were then taken to a 24-hour vet to be treated for their injuries. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 8:36 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.