Public viewing for late Four Tops singer Abdul "Duke" Fakir will be held at Motown Museum

(CBS DETROIT) - A public viewing for Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the last of the original members of the Four Tops who died last week, is scheduled to occur at the Motown Museum this week.

The viewing is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, in the HitsvilleNEXT atrium.

"Abdul "Duke" Fakir of the Four Tops left an indelible mark on the world through his musical contributions, his care for our global community, and his willingness to share his experiences spanning more than seven decades," the museum said in a Facebook post.

Museum officials say that everyone is welcome to attend the viewing and join them in "paying their respects and celebrating his remarkable life and legacy."

Fakir died of heart failure at his home in Detroit on Monday, July 22, as confirmed by his son, Michael "Myke" Fakir.

After the announcement of Fakir's death, Motown founder Berry Gordy released a statement.

"Duke was first tenor — smooth, suave, and always sharp," Gordy said. "For 70 years, he kept the Four Tops' remarkable legacy intact."

The Four Tops were alongside the Supremes and Stevie Wonder among Motown's most popular acts. The group had 11 top 20 hits and two No. 1's: "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and the operatic classic "Reach Out I'll Be There." Other songs, often sagas of romantic pain and bereavement, included "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Bernadette," and "Just Ask the Lonely."