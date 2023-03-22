Public health emergency at Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center: What does it mean?

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – It's been one week since a 12-year-old child was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted by three other inmates at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center. Now Wayne County Executive, Warren Evans, is declaring a public health emergency at the facility.

"The situation has become untenable for nearly 140 youth that are currently residing there," Evans said during his State of the County address on Tuesday. "Extraordinary action has become necessary."

The move allows Evans, who has an extensive background in law enforcement, to carry out decisions quicker, and have more oversight.

"Problems that we have with assaults, kid upon kid, staff on kids, at times, are all things that only occur when you have such a massive humanity that you can't control the facility," Evans said.

The county has repeatedly asked state officials for help but has not received much. Half of the current population is stuck at the facility since the state has yet to find bed space for them elsewhere.

"Many of those kids who have been adjudicated have spent more than 100 additional days in detention instead of the treatment facilities that they deserve. Many have served far in excess of 100 days, one juvenile was forced to languish in the facility for over 800 days," Evans said.

With the Detention Center under a public health emergency, the county executive will set up an incident command structure that will report directly to him, speeding up hiring more staff and providing therapeutic services.

"It's unfortunate that it took a tragic situation for everyone to now understand how dire the situation is. But I'm hopeful that we all come together for a solution for our young people," Alisha Bell, the chair of the Wayne County Commission, said.

In the wake of the sexual assault, a deputy director at the facility has lost his job, and seven other employees are suspended.

According to Bell, that may be all the disciplinary actions stemming from the incident pending further review.

Bell believes the executive's move will add another layer of accountability for current employees.

"Unfortunately, when the staff are hired, they're not thinking that they're going to be, you know, jailers of young people, and they want to do the best that they can. And they are trying to, but it's still very hard to under these circumstances," Bell said.