Public health alert issued for raw beef sold at Aldi over possible plastic contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a raw beef product sold at Aldi stores due to it possibly containing soft, clear plastic.

FSIS officials say a health alert was issued and not a recall because the product is not available for consumers to purchase anymore.

The following is specific information about the product:

Approximately 1.5-lb. plastic tray packages containing "USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS BEEF FROM ALDI, BEEF FOR CARNE PICADA" with a "Use or Freeze by" date of Aug. 22, 2023, Julian Date 206, and time stamp between 08:43 through 09:23.

USDA Choice Black Angus Beef From Aldi packaging and nutrition label. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The product was sold at Aldi grocery stores across the country.

Health officials were made aware of the issue after Aldi notified them that they received a complaint from a retail store saying soft, clear plastic was in the product.

No reports of illness have been made due to the consumption of this product.

The FSIS issued this public health alert as some people may have the beef product in their refrigerators or freezers.

Health officials say the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the public health alert issues for the USDA Choice Black Angus Beef from Aldi can contact Cargill at 844-419-1574.