Public health alert issued for Never Any! ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits

(CBS DETROIT) - A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat ham and cheese lunch kits because the chocolate chip cookies inside the kit might contain peanut.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services issued this alert to ensure customers with peanut allergies know not to eat this product.

These products, the Never Any! brand ham and cheese lunch kits, were produced between June 27 and July 5.

Here is specific information on the product that was affected:

2.9-oz. plastic tray packages containing "NEVER ANY! UNCURED HAM & CHEESE LUNCH KIT" with a Use By date of "SEPT 18, 2023".

Never Any! ham and cheese lunch kit labels. U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service

Officials say the affected lot has the establishment number "645" inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

The issue was discovered when the cookie supplier told the producing establishment that the chocolate chip cookies might contain peanut residue.

There haven't been any reactions reported in connection to consuming these products.

Anyone with a peanut allergy who purchased this product is urged to throw away the product or return it to a place of purchase.

If a consumer has questions about this health alert, they are asked to contact Maple Leaf Foods Inc. at 1-877-526-4520.