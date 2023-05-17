Watch CBS News
What's your heaven? Psychic medium explains life after death

By Amyre Makupson

(CBS DETROIT) - Grieving the loss of a loved one can be heartbreaking, but what if they were never gone?

Nationally renowned spiritual medium and best-selling author Rebecca Rosen is back in Detroit with a new book, "What's Your Heaven." 

Rosen says heaven isn't as much of a physical place as it is a state of being. She says her book explains the age-old question: Why are we here? And offers insight into how to live more peacefully as a spiritually awakened being.

"When we pass away and crossover, we pick up where we left off. And that is why I wrote this book, it's all about we have to wake up to what it is that's causing us pain or struggle," she said.

Rosen is hosting a group reading on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield. 

Each ticket purchase includes a signed copy of "What's Your Heaven?"

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

