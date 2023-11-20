Livonia psychic and holistic expo dives into your mind

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Psychics, tarot cards and astrology readers took to Livonia on Sunday for a holistic expo into the unknown.

Schoolcraft College's Trinity Elite Sports Center saw something a bit different than athletes on a court or track. Crystals and medium readings took to the gym floor instead over the weekend.

Of those on the floor was Michelle Michael. Michael spent 35 years in real estate, saying she didn't even realize she had a knack for readings, both as a psychic and a medium.

"A psychic will tell you about you. A medium will connect with your loved ones in spirit and bring through messages from them for you," said Michael. "Some people need to know about their career or health things like this. That's more of a psychic reading. There are those then that sit down and want to connect with a loved one. A parent. A grandparent."